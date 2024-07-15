Launches
TruthPix
GenAI pics flagged on-device
AI-generated images pose risks when used maliciously, appearing in ads, scams, politics, dating, and entertainment. TruthPix combats misinformation by providing secure, fast, and accurate detection of AI-altered images directly on your device.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
Security
by
About this launch
GenAI Pics Flagged On-Device
6
followers
TruthPix by
was hunted by
Sanjay Krishnamurthy
. Made by
Sanjay Krishnamurthy
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is TruthPix - AI Detector's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
#61
