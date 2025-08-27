Launching today
Create an API for anything in seconds
Create an API for anything in seconds. Get super fast response just paste any URL and describe the data you need in plain English. --> AI instantly creates a custom API that extracts exactly what you need. Get clean JSON data via API, n8n node, or custom app.
Free
I gave it a quick try and here’s a short review: While the final result didn’t quite reach the level of perfection I was hoping for, to be honest, the overall flow was clear and easy to follow. I’m genuinely excited to see it grow into an even better tool. You got my upvote to support!
You have built a dream workflow for every automation enthusiast. Cheers!