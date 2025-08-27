Launching today
apiJuice

apiJuice

Create an API for anything in seconds

36 followers

Visit website
Create an API for anything in seconds. Get super fast response just paste any URL and describe the data you need in plain English. --> AI instantly creates a custom API that extracts exactly what you need. Get clean JSON data via API, n8n node, or custom app.
apiJuice gallery image
apiJuice gallery image
apiJuice gallery image
apiJuice gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityAPIArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Shashwat
Maker
📌
Hi everyone! We’ve all come across websites that feel overloaded with clutter making it hard to see or get the data we actually need. Sure, you could write your own scrapers, but that takes time and effort. That’s why we built apiJuice. With just a few clicks, you can instantly turn any website into structured data of your choosing, and even deploy a completely customized app on demand. Best part is that this is super fast! We’d love to hear what you think, and what use cases come to mind. Feedback is gold for us 🙌
Wilk

I gave it a quick try and here’s a short review: While the final result didn’t quite reach the level of perfection I was hoping for, to be honest, the overall flow was clear and easy to follow. I’m genuinely excited to see it grow into an even better tool. You got my upvote to support!

Vatsal M

You have built a dream workflow for every automation enthusiast. Cheers!

Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted