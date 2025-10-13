Launching today
All Blur is a lightweight macOS app that instantly blurs your screen with ⌘+Control+B. Perfect for protecting sensitive information when someone walks by or when creating content (photos and videos) in your workspace.
Hey Everyone! I'm excited to share All Blur, a lightweight macOS app I built out of pure necessity. As a developer and content creator, I kept running into situations where I wanted to quickly hide what was on my screen. Whether someone walked by in real life or I was recording a behind-the-scenes video, I didn’t want to close a bunch of windows or clean my desktop every time. So I made All Blur. Just press ⌘ + Control + B and your entire screen gets beautifully blurred. Perfect for: - Recording content without leaking projects - Shooting photos or B-roll of your workspace - Working in coffee shops or shared spaces It’s super lightweight, works on both Intel and M-series Macs, and gets out of your way when you don’t need it. Would love to hear your thoughts, feedback, or ideas for improvements. Thanks for checking it out 🙌
