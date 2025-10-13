Launching today
All Blur
Instantly blur your screen for privacy or content creation
All Blur is a lightweight macOS app that instantly blurs your screen with ⌘+Control+B. Perfect for protecting sensitive information when someone walks by or when creating content (photos and videos) in your workspace.
