AirJump
Launching today
AirJump: Smart tracking + structured workouts
30 followers
Jump rope just got smarter. AirJump uses your headphones’ motion sensors to count jumps—no camera or hand tracking needed. Now with structured workout plans featuring light, medium & fast jumps plus guided breaks to boost endurance and burn fat.
AirJump
AirJump turns something as simple as jump rope into a smart, structured workout — all through your headphones. No extra gear, just results. Super impressed with the creativity behind this!