Folks - I'm Hoshang, CEO at Airbook.

Ever since we started building Airbook, we've always wanted to first launch on Product Hunt. We'd been speaking to other founders and 10/10 founders always mentioned that launching on PH was the best way to get feedback.

We've had 4 launches so far and you guys got us to the #1 Product of the Day, twice! It gave us incredible visibility and more importantly, we got some tremendously helpful feedback from the community. It's pretty hard to otherwise get your initial users to get on the product and give it a good try and take the time to share feedback. If it was not this community, we wouldn't have come so far.

This week has been incredibly exciting for us. We launched the biggest release of Airbook. Once again, got some super helpful feedback. Every vote, comment, signup means a lot and we as a team go through each and everyone's feedback and make notes on what we can offer next!

Your requests become our roadmap and that's how we build and iterate, together!

This community is a part of our team and we're all very grateful to have your support!

I'd love to take this opportunity to just say a very big Thank you!

We will be here to share about what we're going to be building next - show you previews (before launch, before anyone else gets to see it ;) get your feedback, answer your questions, share honest stories about what we learn and unlearn, as we keep building!

Stay tuned!

Best,

Team Airbook