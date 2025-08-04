Launching today
AI tool for all to run complex tasks in parallel
AI Thing is a privacy-first, context-aware desktop tool that helps anyone, technical or not, to perform multiple complex tasks in parallel, with all the assistance they need.
Try the free version (aithing.dev) with your own API key. I plan to keep the BYOK (bring your own key) version free forever. Looking for a lot of feedback to improve this. Thanks
Four focuses of AI Thing:
1. Privacy-First by Design
No continuous capture. No background audio recordings. Nothing leaves your system unless you explicitly ask it to. Before any context (like a spreadsheet in the video) is shared, users see exactly what’s being sent.
2. Understands Your Screen @this
AI Thing sees what’s on your screen (only when you ask), understands it, and takes action—no manual copy-pasting. Try and say something like: "Email everyone in @this sheet, mark the rows green, and set a reminder."
3. Runs Complex Tasks in Parallel
Open multiple tabs, each running complex, multi-agent workflows with isolated memory and context. Where waiting isn’t an option—AI Thing is.
4. Made for Everyone
Not just another dev tool. AI Thing is built for people in any profession. With seamless one-click integrations, users can pick the capabilities they want—then just ask it to do the thing.