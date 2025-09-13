Launching today

AI SEO Score by Findable

Check the AI SEO score of your company

Thomas Schranz ⛄️
AI SEO consultants and agencies we are working with at Findable have asked us for a simple report for any domain that gives a score for how well the domain overall is set up for AI SEO with actionable recommendations for how to improve the score (and by that their overall setup). That's why we built the findable AI SEO score. Components: 1. Content Quality (E-E-A-T) - 20% weight - Evaluates Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness signals - Checks for author information, about pages, contact details, legal pages - Verifies HTTPS, substantial content, and structured data presence 2. AI & Search Access (Crawlability) - 30% weight - Analyzes robots.txt configuration for major search engines and AI crawlers - Ensures GPTBot, ChatGPT-User, Claude-Web, and Google/Bing bots can access the site - Highest weight because if bots can't crawl, nothing else matters 3. Page Speed (Core Web Vitals) - 25% weight - Measures real-world performance using Chrome UX Report data - Evaluates LCP (loading), CLS (visual stability), and INP (interactivity) - Critical for both user experience and search rankings 4. Brand Recognition (AI Training) - 25% weight - Uses GPT-5 to assess brand presence in AI training data - Measures how well AI systems recognize and understand the brand - Indicates likelihood of being known and recommended by AI assistants You can think of the score as a quick, pragmatic performance score to compare companies to each other but also for consultants, agencies and in-house teams to establish a base-line to systematically track and improve over time. Very similar to sleep scores or other health and fitness scores. I'm super happy we can roll the findable score out for all of you today.
Nika

Not gonna lie... I love your AI SEO tools every time you launch them :)

Intuitive with a clear UI. :)

Peter Buchroithner
@busmark_w_nika thanks Nika, that means a lot to us. We are working hard to help make our users findable :)

Shahriar Hasan

Thank you for building another great tool for LLM SEO. I am a very big fan and regular user of your tools.

When someone works on optimization, it should be clear what actions to take and why the score is increasing. If this could be shown in a live dashboard where users can optimize and instantly see their updated score, that would be ideal (like Rankmath/Yoast live score). I’d also suggest covering the following components in your tool:

  1. Citation Readiness

  2. Answer Alignment

  3. Knowledge Graph Optimization

  4. Technical Optimization

  5. Competitive Positioning

Peter Buchroithner
@shahriardgm thank you so much for using our LLM SEO tools.

I also appreciate your suggests.

And I agree, there's ton of value in adding some more components to the score. Thanks so much

