Not gonna lie... I love your AI SEO tools every time you launch them :)
Intuitive with a clear UI. :)
@busmark_w_nika thanks Nika, that means a lot to us. We are working hard to help make our users findable :)
Thank you for your kind words.
Most of the tools we're building we start as internal tools for ourselves or for our customers but most of the time it makes sense to make them available for more people.Super happy that they seem to resonate with fellow makers here on Product Hunt.
@__tosh This is new information for me. I didn't know you made them for a totally different purpose (customer). I was under the impression that it is for the Product Hunt :)
Thank you for building another great tool for LLM SEO. I am a very big fan and regular user of your tools. When someone works on optimization, it should be clear what actions to take and why the score is increasing. If this could be shown in a live dashboard where users can optimize and instantly see their updated score, that would be ideal (like Rankmath/Yoast live score). I’d also suggest covering the following components in your tool:
Citation Readiness
Answer Alignment
Knowledge Graph Optimization
Technical Optimization
Competitive Positioning
@shahriardgm thank you so much for using our LLM SEO tools. I also appreciate your suggests.And I agree, there's ton of value in adding some more components to the score. Thanks so much
