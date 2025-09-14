Launching today
AI Phone Number
Call, text, or delegate to your AI with virtual numbers.
98 followers
Call, text, or delegate to your AI with virtual numbers.
98 followers
ChatOdyssey launches AI Phone Numbers: Pick a US, CA, UK, or toll-free number, create an AI agent that learns from your site, within seconds it answers calls, sending insights + next steps. Perfect for business or personal use with unlimited text and calls.
Free Options
Launch tags:Artificial Intelligence•Business•Cell Phone
Launch Team
Auth0 — Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted
AI Phone Number
The instant setup part is what caught my eye....no long onboarding or confusing configs is a big win. @raphael_marchand
Agnes AI
This is exactly what I needed! Setting up an AI agent for my side gig always felt pricey and complicated—$9.99/mo is wild. Do you plan to add SMS support soon?
AI Phone Number
@cruise_chen we support 2 ways texting already. 2-way AI messaging is coming soon