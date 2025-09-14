Launching today
AI Phone Number

Call, text, or delegate to your AI with virtual numbers.

ChatOdyssey launches AI Phone Numbers: Pick a US, CA, UK, or toll-free number, create an AI agent that learns from your site, within seconds it answers calls, sending insights + next steps. Perfect for business or personal use with unlimited text and calls.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceBusinessCell Phone
Launch Team

Raph Marchand
Maker
Hi everyone, built this as it is still very hard for individual and small business to get their own ai agent at a reasonable cost, $9.99/mo.
Ibraheem Ahmad

The instant setup part is what caught my eye....no long onboarding or confusing configs is a big win. @raphael_marchand

Cruise Chen

This is exactly what I needed! Setting up an AI agent for my side gig always felt pricey and complicated—$9.99/mo is wild. Do you plan to add SMS support soon?

Raph Marchand
Maker

@cruise_chen we support 2 ways texting already. 2-way AI messaging is coming soon

