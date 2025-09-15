Launching today
Turn every envelope into actionable intelligence

US Global Mail uses AI to read, summarize, and route mail, auto-deposit checks, and flag urgent documents, all securely (SOC2 & HIPAA) to save time and boost productivity.
Launch tags:
ProductivitySaaSArtificial Intelligence
🚀 Hey PH! We’re excited to launch AI Mailroom by US Global Mail — the AI-powered virtual mailbox that never sleeps. We built this to help businesses and remote teams instantly process mail, deposit checks, and flag urgent documents — all while keeping everything secure (SOC2 & HIPAA compliant). We’d love to hear your thoughts! What’s the #1 challenge you face with managing physical or digital mail today? — The US Global Mail Team
