Create radio jingles, podcast intros and audio ads in a snap
Generate an AI voiceover (or record your voice / upload your own MP3 file), then pick an intro, a background, an outro, and let the AI Jingle Maker automagically generate your radio jingle, podcast intro or audio ad in the blink of an eye.
AI Jingle Generator
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
I’ve been a professional voiceover artist for over 25 years. In September 2022, at age 48, I started learning to code. Two months later, ChatGPT launched—and I was instantly hooked. I started vibe coding and building tools that combine creativity and tech.
In May 2023, I launched the first version of the AI Jingle Generator—a simple page with just 4 options. It picked up some traction, so I kept building.
By September, a more advanced version was live.
Since then, over 67,500 people have signed up—mainly indie radio stations, podcasters, and brands looking for quick, custom audio content.
This July, I completely revamped the UX. It now supports:
🎙️ AI voiceover generation
🗣️ Voice recording + speech-to-speech (to control the quality of the AI rendering)
📁 File uploads
🎧 One-click audio mixing (voiceover + intro/background/outro (hundreds of options) = final output).
When you sign up, you get 1 free credit to create your own AI voiceover.
After that, you can generate unlimited jingle variations by mixing it with different intros, backgrounds, and outros.
Great for podcast intros, radio jingles, or snappy audio ads—hope you enjoy playing with it!
Let me know what you think or if you have any questions. 🙌
PS: there's no subscription and credits never expire.