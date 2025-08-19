Launching today
Promote Products inside AI Conversations

We believe the future of ads isn’t banners or pop-ups — it’s intent-driven recommendations inside AI conversations. AdMesh is an AI-native ad network that helps brands promote products at the exact moment of intent.
MarketingAdvertisingArtificial Intelligence
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We built AdMesh because we saw a shift: people aren’t just Googling anymore — they’re asking AI agents like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity what to buy. But brands had no way to be discovered in those conversations. That’s why we created AdMesh. Instead of annoying ads, your product shows up natively in AI responses, exactly when users are looking to decide. ✨ Highlights: - Appear in AI chat recommendations (not just search). - Only pay when users actually act (clicks, signups, purchases). - Free GEO Analysis to see how your brand appears in AI today. We’d love your feedback, and if you try it, we’re giving $50 joining bonus + up to $500 in extra credits for early adopters. Excited to hear your thoughts and answer questions! — The AdMesh Team 🚀
