a0.dev (YC W25) helps developers build native mobile apps in seconds instead of weeks by generating full React Native apps with AI. We built an integrated platform that handles everything - from code generation to App Store deployment in one click. Our AI Agent builds beautiful UI, backend logic, handles payments, creates iOS builds instantly, and even debugs your code with thinking mode. Our mantra is WAGMA - We Are All Gonna Make Apps. Try it out today.
a0.dev
BestPage.ai
WAGMA the slogan is cool. As a web app developer who doe not actually own the mobile app ability, even cursor can't help me much on that.... Will try wagma out to build some small apps as a starter.
a0.dev
Hi Product Hunt 🫡,
Super excited about this launch and I genuinely think we've built something incredible here. Since our beta release, over 100,000 developers have jumped on board, and we've grown a lot from that experience.
Would genuinely love to hear your thoughts and answer any questions you might have.