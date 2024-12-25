21st.dev
21st.dev is the go-to spot for developers to create, share, and make money from UI components. It’s a marketplace where design engineers can publish reusable blocks, templates, and components, making it super easy to build and scale apps.
When I first launched 21st.dev, the idea was simple: build a Figma Community for code. A place where design engineers could publish UI components the same way designers share files — beautifully, modularly, and remixably.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of developers have used 21st.dev to copy-paste polished UI into their AI products — from v0 and Lovable to Cursor, Bolt, Replit, and more.
But over time, I noticed something weird.
Even though we had amazing components, people still struggled with the first step.
They’d open the site. Type something like “dashboard layout” or “pricing section” into the search. Find great results.
But then… they’d pause.
And say:
“I like this, but it’s not quite it.”
That’s what 21st.dev 2.0 solves.
We built an AI workflow that doesn’t just generate one UI. It gives you five variants immediately — each clean, shippable, and beautiful in its own way.
You don’t start from scratch, and you don’t hit a wall.
You start with five strong options, and one of them always clicks.
(And if not? Hit “Remix with AI” or just ask in chat to tweak it.)
That’s how real design engineering works anyway — fast iteration, not perfect prompts.
We also added:
→ Semantic search that actually understands what you’re looking for
→ VS Code extension that plugs everything into your dev flow
→ 1-click remixing of any community component
→ Inline micro-editing with chat — down to specific styles or layouts
But the best part?
This only works because of our creators.
Every time Magic Agent generates a new component, it’s learning from the best examples shared by real design engineers in our community.
Every generation is inspired by published components — and we share revenue with the authors behind them. You make the craft, we make sure it’s reused, respected, and rewarded.
If you’ve ever felt stuck between “I don’t want to code from scratch” and “AI doesn’t design like me” — I think you’ll love 21st.dev 2.0.
Let me know what you build ✨
And to our incredible contributors: thank you. You make this possible.
