This is the 2nd launch from 21st.dev. View more

21st.dev 2.0 Launching today Create, Remix and Share UI components with AI Visit

Why settle for one design, when you can start with five? With our new Magic Agent, you instantly get 5 unique component variants for any prompt — so you always find one you like, and you can instantly remix or micro-edit it in chat.

Free Options Launch tags: Design Tools