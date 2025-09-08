Launching today
10X PPC
Launch PPC Campaigns 10X Faster
Get the work of a seasoned PPC strategist - without the fees. This AI Agent finds, filters, and exports high converting keywords so you launch smarter campaigns 10X faster.
Hey everyone,
This is Shardul and Maunil, we are the creators of 10X PPC.
We worked with senior PPC consultants to understand exactly how they approach keyword research for high ROAS PPC ads - they start by researching the ICPs, then pull data from keyword planner with certain location & intent filters, take some judgement calls to finally build a clean list of keywords that are worth bidding on
It’s a solid process but slow and expensive
So we built this AI Agent to mimic that exact process. Enter your website URL and it will:
-Profile your ICP
-Pull fresh data from Keyword Planner
-Apply geo + intent filters like a strategist would
-Export only the campaign-ready keywords
Instead of days of manual work, you get campaign-ready keywords in minutes inside your browser
To use this browser agent, download this chrome extension and look for “Automate Keyword Research” workflow
We’d love to hear your thoughts and any feedback on how we can make it even more useful.
Manna
Amazing tool, is it really free?
@desmond_ren1 You can try it for free. If you want 1000 extra credits, you can sign up using this link.
https://100x.bot/r/shardul.citrusyRyySRb
Hi, I’m Maunil.
Excited to finally share this with you all!
We see this as just v1. Right now the agent takes care of keyword research - scanning a site, pulling data from Keyword Planner, applying geo + intent filters, and exporting a campaign-ready list. It already saves hours of manual work and gives you output that usually requires an experienced consultant.
But this is only the first step. Next, we'll automate the end to end PPC workflow. That means not just keyword discovery, but also setting up ad groups, generating ad copy, monitoring bids in real time, and continuously optimizing based on performance data. Essentially, taking a process that’s costly and time-intensive, and making it run inside your browser with very little effort.
That’s why early feedback from this community matters so much. The more we understand where keyword research fits into your workflow, the faster we can shape the next layers of automation. Really excited to hear your thoughts :)
👉 To try this out: download our Chrome extension