Launching today
Learn to build projects fast with 100 vibe coding challenges. Experiment in the sandbox, test your ideas, and share them with friends. Then follow step-by-step tutorials to launch your very first real project.
Free Options
Launch tags:Education•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Clamor — A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
A social intelligence engine, built by strategists.
Promoted
100 Vibe Coding
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We’re a small team of 2, and today we’re launching our side project: 100 Vibe Coding 🚀
This is actually the first side project of Miguel (huge congrats mate! your UI work was awesome!). And for me, I’ve been building side projects since I was 14. Over the years, friends kept asking me the same question: “How do I get started? How can I turn my ideas into something real?”
100 Vibe Coding is our attempt to answer that.
It’s built around 3 ideas:
🎯 100 vibe coding challenges to learn by doing and build momentum
🛠 A sandbox to experiment and share instantly
🚀 Step-by-step tutorials that lead you to a ready-to-use prototype
💡 Our take: Anyone can build a side project when the path is simple and the tools are right. Vibe coding is all about rapid prototyping; bringing ideas to life in days, not months. We’re not here to push production best practices. We’re here to remove barriers and help you launch something real fast. By the end, you’ll have a working prototype; and hopefully the spark to keep building.
We’d love to hear from you:
👉 What’s the side project you’ve always wanted to build but never started?
Thanks for checking us out, and if this resonates with you, your support means the world 💜
- Rómulo & Miguel from https://100vibecoding.com
Muku.ai
@rogarmu8 Congrats on the launch! Love how you’re making prototyping accessible and fast. Do you see 100 Vibe Coding as mainly a spark to get people started, or as a long-term path that could reshape how side projects are built?
100 Vibe Coding
@tonyabracadabra Hello Tony! Our goal is to get people started! We think that AI is making coding very accessible so we wanted to help people remove barriers and start building their dreamed ideas!
It could also help more advanced users as we also have the tutorials section that has insights on how to build projects like this one faster than ever before!
minimalist phone: creating folders
If this helps people to prompt better – it makes sense (the output will be worthy). Do you also have any community channel?
100 Vibe Coding
@busmark_w_nika Hello Nika! It's our next step! If the idea gets validated an it helps people start. We will create a community to connect people together and build cool projects! We want to also be involved and try to do feedback sessions and similar initiatives! Thank you for the support!!
Tidyread
As someone who wants to learn Vibe Coding, this is such a big help! As a beginner, the scariest part is not having a clear path, and not knowing what to do when bugs appear. Having step-by-step guidance like this makes everything less intimidating. I really love it! @100 Vibe Coding
100 Vibe Coding
@nicoleastor Thank you Nicole! Our goal is to keep it simple and fun to learn bit by bit! I am very happy that it can serve you!!