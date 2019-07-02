Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Greg Hovhannisyan
Hi Product Hunters! We got our inspiration from Mark Zuckerberg, who came up with the concept to improve his wife’s sleep and shared his idea in a Facebook post. Our team accepted the challenge and developed Zucklight - a sleep box designed to help sleep through the night without distractions. We also packed it witհ features of a wireless charger and environment control device to make it a 3-in-1 gadget ideal for any bedroom. Let us know what you think. :)
Upvote (2)Share