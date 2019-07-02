Log InSign up
Zucklight

Sleep box based on Mark Zuckerberg's concept

Zucklight is a sleep box packed with wireless charger and air quality management features. It notifies about the wake-up time by emitting a faint light of a certain color during specific periods of the night. It's built around Mark Zuckerberg's concept.
Zucklight! Sleep box Idea By Mark Zuckerberg!Premiere Electronics LLC today unveiled its plans to make the "sleep box" suggested by Mark Zuckerberg available to the general public and put it into mass production. Mark Zuckerberg came up with the concept to improve his wife's sleep and shared his idea in a Facebook post.
Mark Zuckerberg's 'Sleep Box' Prototype Is Now a Real Product You Can Pre-OrderEarlier this year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg came up with a clever little invention to improve his wife's sleep cycle. Simply called a " sleep box," Zuckerberg's wooden cube features a faint light that gently indicates when it's time to rise and shine.
Hi Product Hunters! We got our inspiration from Mark Zuckerberg, who came up with the concept to improve his wife’s sleep and shared his idea in a Facebook post. Our team accepted the challenge and developed Zucklight - a sleep box designed to help sleep through the night without distractions. We also packed it witհ features of a wireless charger and environment control device to make it a 3-in-1 gadget ideal for any bedroom. Let us know what you think. :)
