Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Zorium
Zorium
discord alternative
Visit
Upvote 77
full fledge discord alternative.The next generation communication platform for gamers and academics alike.
Free
Launch tags:
Education
•
Games
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Zorium
discord alternative
5 out of 5.0
Follow
77
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Zorium by
Zorium
was hunted by
Rubaiyat Sha
in
Education
,
Games
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
Zorium
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Zorium's first launch.