  1. Home
  2.  → Zoom Background Creator by ...

Zoom Background Creator by Canva

Create virtual backgrounds for your Zoom calls for free

Jazz up your next meeting with over 100 Zoom background templates, or create your in minutes with millions of images, illustrations and icons and hundreds of fonts to choose from.
Best free Zoom backgroundsIf you want to liven up your work and personal video calls, use the best free Zoom backgrounds to make it look like you're visiting Wakanda, lounging in Jerry Seinfeld's apartment or even just sitting in an actual office conference room.
How to change your Zoom background and create your own 'fake room'MANY people across the globe are now having to work from home due to coronavirus and Zoom is becoming their first point of call. The app which lets you effectively hold meetings can also provide you with endless entertainment if you learn how to change the background.
Free Zoom backgrounds you can use to disguise your messy remote work roomsNow that people are finding themselves working remotely or setting up virtual parties to chat with friends and family while maintaining social distance, Zoom is quickly becoming the go-to source for those gatherings. But when you spend days quarantining at home, cleaning up for a Zoom call might be the last thing on your mind.
Zoom video calls get a new background tool courtesy of CanvaWith the world in a state of flux, many of us have now found ourselves with a new workplace - our homes. While it's certainly cut down the commute, it's also having some interesting results, namely, our co-workers are getting a rare glimpse into our living space through video chat.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Lachlan Andrews
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! At Canva, we're no strangers to jumping in and out of Zoom meetings throughout the day - so we set ourselves a challenge. How can we bring remote meetings, lessons & webinars to life? That's where our new Zoom background creator comes in. Now, you can create a custom background or use one of our 100+ templates to spice up your next meeting. It's also a great way to hide your pile of laundry or messy room! Best of all? It's free! We've had a lot of fun travelling the world virtually, running themed meetings and making each other laugh with these backgrounds. We hope they can make your workday a little more fun too. If you have any questions, comments or feedback, post them below and we'll jump into the replies!
Upvote (4)Share
Marcos Ortiz
Marcos Ortiz
@canvalachlan Actually I used it yesterday for the first time and I created an awesome background with my podcast as the main subject. Well done @melaniecanva and the whole @canva crew
Upvote (1)Share
Lachlan Andrews
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
@marcosluis2186 That's so good to hear! I've had a bit too much fun transforming my home office into different landmarks around the world :)
UpvoteShare
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Clever launch from Canva. 👏🏼
Upvote (2)Share