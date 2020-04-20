Zoom Background Creator by Canva

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! At Canva, we're no strangers to jumping in and out of Zoom meetings throughout the day - so we set ourselves a challenge. How can we bring remote meetings, lessons & webinars to life? That's where our new Zoom background creator comes in. Now, you can create a custom background or use one of our 100+ templates to spice up your next meeting. It's also a great way to hide your pile of laundry or messy room! Best of all? It's free! We've had a lot of fun travelling the world virtually, running themed meetings and making each other laugh with these backgrounds. We hope they can make your workday a little more fun too. If you have any questions, comments or feedback, post them below and we'll jump into the replies!
Upvote (4)Share
@canvalachlan Actually I used it yesterday for the first time and I created an awesome background with my podcast as the main subject. Well done @melaniecanva and the whole @canva crew
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
@marcosluis2186 That's so good to hear! I've had a bit too much fun transforming my home office into different landmarks around the world :)
UpvoteShare
Pro
Clever launch from Canva. 👏🏼
Upvote (2)Share