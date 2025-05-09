Subscribe
This is a launch from Znote
Continue your ChatGPT chats inside smart notes
Znote combines ChatGPT, Notion, and a terminal — in one private, local app. Continue your AI chats inside smart notes, run code, build reports, automate workflows. No subscription. Full control. One workspace to think, write, and build.
Free Options
Launch tags:
WritingArtificial IntelligenceNotion

Znote
Dev tool: Powerful Markdown editor for JS Developers
