Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Znote
This is a launch from Znote
See 4 previous launches
Znote
Continue your ChatGPT chats inside smart notes
Visit
Upvote 54
Znote combines ChatGPT, Notion, and a terminal — in one private, local app. Continue your AI chats inside smart notes, run code, build reports, automate workflows. No subscription. Full control. One workspace to think, write, and build.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Writing
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Notion
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Znote
Dev tool: Powerful Markdown editor for JS Developers
5 out of 5.0
Follow
54
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Znote by
Znote
was hunted by
Anthony Lagrede
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Anthony Lagrede
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
Znote
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on June 21st, 2021.