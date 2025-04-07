Launches
Zight Customer Support Hub
Close tickets faster with automated video support
Speed up support with screen recordings, GIFs & screenshots in Zendesk, request videos from customers, and get AI-powered summaries & SOPs. Join the waitlist for our new Record Video feature—faster replies, happier customers!
Productivity
Customer Communication
Tech
About this launch
Close tickets 10x Faster With Video
Joe Martin
Productivity
Customer Communication
Tech
Joe Martin
Seraphin Hochart
Scott Smith
Jakub Budzyński
Saundra Krienke
Shelby Sorenson
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
