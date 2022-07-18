Products
This is the latest launch from You.com
See You.com’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
YouCode
Ranked #8 for today
YouCode
The search engine that codes for you by You.com
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
YouCode by You.com is the search engine for developers. Copy snippets, write code with AI, validate JSON, and find documentation, tips, tricks, and utilities 10X faster than on traditional search engines.
Launched in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+2 by
You.com
About this launch
You.com
Private search engine that summarizes the web
51
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
YouCode by
You.com
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Richard Socher
,
Bryan McCann
,
Sam Bean
,
Francesco Mosconi
,
Johnson Liu
,
Nathaniel Roth
,
Saahil Jain
,
Ali Binici
,
Swetha Mandava
,
Jasmina Aleksic
,
Sami Rahman
,
Brian Sparker
,
Daniel Rascon
,
Kenny Nguyen
,
Jacob Thomas
,
Eshaan Pathak
,
Thu Nguyen
,
Pallavi Desai
,
Hillary Geissinger
,
Oscar Ambrocio-Ramirez
,
Tom Wallenstein
,
Dhruv Naik
,
David Li
,
Zairah Mustahsan
and
Jason
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
You.com
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 50 users. It first launched on November 9th, 2021.
