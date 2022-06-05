Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Yep
Ranked #7 for today
Yep
A new search engine by Ahrefs that rewards creators
Visit
Upvote 31
Collect
Share
Stats
Ahrefs team has built Yep by infusing close to $60 million, a search engine that is creator friendly whose profit model is to share 90% of ad revenue with content creators
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Search
,
Maker Tools
by
Yep
Ramp Corporate Card
Promoted
Corporate card with built-in rewards and savings for startups
About this launch
Yep by
Yep
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Browser Extensions
,
Search
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Dmitry Gerasimenko
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
Yep
is not rated yet. This is Yep's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
3
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#7
Report