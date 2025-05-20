Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
X.app
X.app
All-in-one extension app
Visit
Upvote 65
X.app for iOS provides Picture-in-Picture extensions for Safari, Photos, Files, Messages and others apps, automatic Picture-in-Picture activation and simultaneous playback with other video apps (without sound for websites).
Free
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Safari Extensions
•
Browser Extensions
50% off for Family Plan
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
X.app
All-in-One Extension App
Follow
65
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
X.app by
X.app
was hunted by
Artem Khramtsov
in
iOS
,
Safari Extensions
,
Browser Extensions
. Made by
Artem Khramtsov
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
X.app
is not rated yet. This is X.app's first launch.