Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. World's Worst Website
World's Worst Website

World's Worst Website

i built the world's worst website in 7 days using Databutton
we created a soul-destroying website. it's a professional's worst nightmare. why did we do it? why shoulnd't we? someone had to do it.
Free
Launch tags:
Graphic DesignWeb DesignUX Design

Meet the team

World's Worst Website gallery image
World's Worst Website gallery image
World's Worst Website gallery image

Built with

About this launch
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
Building the worlds worst website in 7 days using Databutton
81
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
World's Worst Website by
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
was hunted by
Milo AI
in Graphic Design, Web Design, UX Design. Made by
Milo AI
. Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
is not rated yet. This is WorldsWorstWebsite.lol's first launch.