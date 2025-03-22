Launches
World's Worst Website
World's Worst Website
i built the world's worst website in 7 days using Databutton
Visit
Upvote 81
we created a soul-destroying website. it's a professional's worst nightmare. why did we do it? why shoulnd't we? someone had to do it.
Free
Launch tags:
Graphic Design
•
Web Design
•
UX Design
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
Building the worlds worst website in 7 days using Databutton
81
Points
5
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
World's Worst Website by
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
was hunted by
Milo AI
in
Graphic Design
,
Web Design
,
UX Design
. Made by
Milo AI
. Featured on March 23rd, 2025.
WorldsWorstWebsite.lol
is not rated yet. This is WorldsWorstWebsite.lol's first launch.