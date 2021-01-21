discussion
Aakhil Fardeen
MakerCofounder & CEO, Worksphere
Hi Product Hunt Community👋 , I’m thrilled to introduce Worksphere on Product Hunt. I started working on Worksphere along with @theresa_klaassen, @markpiper, and an advisory group of HR, Facilities, and Office Managers at the start of the pandemic. Our relationship with this group gave us front row seats to the transformation of workplaces. Across industries, 75% of employees report wanting a split of office and remote schedules, and 80% of executives believe increased flexibility is good for business. We built Worksphere to help companies and individuals maximize the benefits of this massive shift in the way we work. Worksphere simplifies returning to your office (or offices) and meeting your team’s expectation of a hybrid in-office and remote workplace. - Employees, managers, and admins can easily create in-office schedules and book desks as needed - Automate wellness surveys, contact tracing, and capacity limits. Enforce internal safety guidelines and regional regulations - Get data on your office utilization so you can make smart decisions about your office space We would appreciate your thoughts, feedback, and comments. For Product Hunt users we’re offering a free trial of 2 months - email info@worksphere.com and mention Product Hunt for the extended free trial.
