Workona Cloud Desktop

Hey Product Hunt! Today, we’re delivering on our promise to build the missing desktop for the cloud. Workona’s cloud desktop brings together all of your work into one place. Apps help you move unbelievably fast, and workspaces keep your projects organized so you always have everything you need on hand. WHAT’S NEW ⚡️ Workona apps Your favorite cloud apps are now front and center. Without leaving Workona, you can access all of your documents or create something new. Create almost anything in Google Drive, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk, Zoom, Airtable, Notion, Figma, Asana, and many other popular cloud apps. 🔍 Find and create bar This isn’t your everyday search bar. You can filter to any app or create docs right from search. It’s not an exaggeration to say you can create anything in a cloud app as fast as your fingers can type. WHAT’S IMPROVED 📁 Workspaces Workspaces organize everything you need for a project, meeting, or workflow. Share with your team to give everyone a place to collaborate and drive work forward. With the addition of apps, you can now create docs directly in workspaces. 👥 Teams Our entire collaboration experience has been redesigned to make working together seamless. Every team now gets a dedicated section in the sidebar that automatically shares workspaces. 😌 Tab management Enable this feature to separate your tabs by workspace and increase your focus. Close workspaces with confidence, since you can always pick up where you left off—even on a different device. Plus, you can suspend inactive tabs to get work done even faster. The new Workona solves the chaos of working in the browser, so you can focus on what matters. I’ll be around all day to answer your questions. We can’t wait to hear what you think!
