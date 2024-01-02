Products
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
Visual vocabulary builder
WordSnap streamlines language learning. Just snap/import a photo, and AI detects words, adding translations with examples and definitions. No more time-consuming flashcard creation, making your language journey efficient and effective
Launched in
iOS
Education
Languages
by
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
About this launch
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
Visual Vocabulary Builder
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker by
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
was hunted by
Momeks
in
iOS
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Momeks
. Featured on January 3rd, 2024.
WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker
is not rated yet. This is WordSnap - AI Flashcards Maker's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
