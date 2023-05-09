Products
Home
→
Product
→
Wonderway Coach
Wonderway Coach
Real sales coaching on EVERY. SINGLE. CALL.
Coach uses ChatGPT to give sales reps expert written feedback on every sales call - just like a real sales coach.
Launched in
Sales
by
Wonderway COACH
About this launch
Wonderway Coach by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Sales
. Made by
Bowen Moody
,
Mafalda Johannsen
,
Nazar Begen
,
and
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
42
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
