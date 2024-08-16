  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. WizzyGen
    WizzyGen

    WizzyGen

    AI content generator for Notion

    Free Options
    AI-enhanced productivity for Notion users.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Artificial Intelligence
    Notion
     by
    WizzyGen
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Notion
    Gemini AI
    OpenAI
    About this launch
    WizzyGen
    WizzyGenAI content generator for Notion
    0
    reviews
    26
    followers
    WizzyGen by
    WizzyGen
    was hunted by
    theaccountantguy
    in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Notion. Made by
    theaccountantguy
    . Featured on August 17th, 2024.
    WizzyGen
    is not rated yet. This is WizzyGen's first launch.
    Upvotes
    27
    Vote chart
    Comments
    7
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -