WizChat
WizChat
Supercharge your slack workspace with GPT-3
Wizchat lets you add GPT-3 capabilities to your Slack workspace. Simply invite the @Wizchat bot to your channel, mention @Wizchat, type in your prompt and watch the power of GPT-3 transform your team's productivity.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Bots
by
WizChat
About this launch
WizChat by
WizChat
was hunted by
Gulan
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Bots
. Made by
Gulan
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
WizChat
is not rated yet. This is WizChat's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#24
