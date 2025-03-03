Launches
Wispr Flow for Windows
This is a launch from Wispr Flow
See 1 previous launch
Wispr Flow for Windows
Text-to-speech that is now 3x faster on PC & Mac
Tired of typing? Wispr Flow for Windows lets you speak naturally and see your words perfectly formatted—no extra edits, no typos. It’s the easiest way to write 3x faster across all your apps.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Windows
•
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Wispr Flow
Speak naturally, write perfectly & 3x faster in every app
4.8 out of 5.0
Wispr Flow for Windows by
Wispr Flow
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Windows
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tanay Kothari
,
Lucas Shen
,
Sahaj Garg
,
Matt Swulinski
,
Constanza Hasselmann
,
Aditya Mankare
,
Ethan Carlson
,
Nathan Klapoetke
,
Menoua Keshishian
,
Faisal Sayed
,
Dee
,
Elijah Kurien
,
Dhruv Bhatia
,
Tushar Sadana
,
Adrian Baerlocher
and
Daniel McCallum
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Wispr Flow
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 56 users. It first launched on September 30th, 2024.