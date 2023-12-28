Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WishMerge

WishMerge

Empower, share, fulfill

Free
Embed
Wishmerge is a website where people can make wishlists of things they'd personally like to have, and then their friends and family can donate money to help make those wishes come true.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
 by
WishMerge

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Would you make a wish? Would you recommend WishMerge to others?"

The makers of WishMerge
About this launch
WishMergeEmpower, Share, Fulfill
0
reviews
23
followers
WishMerge by
WishMerge
was hunted by
Nima Aksoy
in Charity & Giving. Made by
Nima Aksoy
,
Farhad Hedayati Fard
and
Atta Khalighi Sigaroudi
. Featured on December 31st, 2023.
WishMerge
is not rated yet. This is WishMerge's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-