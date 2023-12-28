Products
WishMerge
WishMerge
Empower, share, fulfill
Wishmerge is a website where people can make wishlists of things they'd personally like to have, and then their friends and family can donate money to help make those wishes come true.
WishMerge
The makers of WishMerge
About this launch
WishMerge
Empower, Share, Fulfill
WishMerge by
WishMerge
was hunted by
Nima Aksoy
in
Charity & Giving
. Made by
Nima Aksoy
,
Farhad Hedayati Fard
and
Atta Khalighi Sigaroudi
. Featured on December 31st, 2023.
WishMerge
is not rated yet. This is WishMerge's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
