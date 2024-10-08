Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
WiseWorld
WiseWorld
A virtual world for soft skills assessment
Visit
Upvote 44
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A virtual world simulating real-life situations for soft skills assessment and training, powered by AI and gamification.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Human Resources
by
WiseWorld
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
WiseWorld
A virtual world for soft skills assessment
1
review
54
followers
Follow for updates
WiseWorld by
WiseWorld
was hunted by
Sina HN Yazdi
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Sina HN Yazdi
,
Sohrab Mostaghim
and
Fahima Farahi
. Featured on October 9th, 2024.
WiseWorld
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is WiseWorld's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report