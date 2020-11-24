Log In
WiseStamp Email Signature Generator

Easily make & set up beautiful email signatures in 2 minutes

Make a professional impression with every email you send.
Give yourself a beautiful customized email signature in 2 minutes with the Wisestamp email signature maker. It’s super easy to use and set up, with no code or design knowledge needed.

Ehud Yalin-Mor
Maker
SVP WiseStamp
Hey everybody, My name is Ehud, I’m the SVP at WiseStamp, chatting with you from Tel Aviv. WiseStamp is an email signature generator that makes it easy for you to design and set up a beautiful email signature. Anyone can do it, without wasting time or money on code and graphic design. Heck, it only takes 2-5 minutes. If you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or professional, you’re sure to benefit from an email signature that will make the right impression and garner respect from your clients and peers. Over a million professionals worldwide already use WiseStamp, and we love what they’re doing with our product. You’ll love yours too. We’ll be around if you have any feedback, questions, or ideas for us. Stay healthy, Ehud
Odelia Garsh
I've been looking for ways to have a simple, clean signature. Since I have zero design skills, the templates section on your site is super useful!
Ehud Yalin-Mor
Maker
SVP WiseStamp
@odeliagarsh Thanks a lot :) we intend to make our templates section even better very soon
Vuly Dobev
It's time to change my signature. I just checked your site, and I saw a few signatures that use GIFs. This is the first time I'm seeing it. Are there higher reply rates for people who use GIFs in their signatures?
Itai ElizurCOO at InboundJunction
Wisestamp is a classic! keeping things up to date and never gets old.
