WiseStamp Email Signature Generator

Ehud Yalin-Mor
Hey everybody, My name is Ehud, I’m the SVP at WiseStamp, chatting with you from Tel Aviv. WiseStamp is an email signature generator that makes it easy for you to design and set up a beautiful email signature. Anyone can do it, without wasting time or money on code and graphic design. Heck, it only takes 2-5 minutes. If you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, or professional, you’re sure to benefit from an email signature that will make the right impression and garner respect from your clients and peers. Over a million professionals worldwide already use WiseStamp, and we love what they’re doing with our product. You’ll love yours too. We’ll be around if you have any feedback, questions, or ideas for us. Stay healthy, Ehud
I've been looking for ways to have a simple, clean signature. Since I have zero design skills, the templates section on your site is super useful!
@odeliagarsh Thanks a lot :) we intend to make our templates section even better very soon
It's time to change my signature. I just checked your site, and I saw a few signatures that use GIFs. This is the first time I'm seeing it. Are there higher reply rates for people who use GIFs in their signatures?
Wisestamp is a classic! keeping things up to date and never gets old.