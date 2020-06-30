Discussion
Antoine Jagueneau
Maker
WhoQui was created to help you find experts in your organization and will provide you with a list of the top five on any subject. 🔎 To find an expert, simply write /whoqui in Slack and insert any topic. WhoQui will then display the most relevant experts in your organization. For example, if you're looking for an expert in Salesforce, just write /whoqui Salesforce, and voila, the list of experts appears. 🤝 The next step is connecting with them. Go ahead and click on any of their names and start a conversation with them. 📢 One last thing-if you know of an expert on a topic, WhoQui offers you the opportunity to recommend them and start building a stronger internal network. Help everyone benefit from their knowledge! Please share any feedback or questions you might have!
