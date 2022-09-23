Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from OpenAI
See OpenAI’s 12 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Whisper by OpenAI
Whisper by OpenAI
A neural net for speech recognition
Visit
Upvote 2
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Whisper is an automatic speech recognition (ASR) system trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and multitask supervised data collected from the web.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
by
OpenAI
About this launch
OpenAI
GPT-3 access without the wait
64
reviews
161
followers
Follow for updates
Whisper by OpenAI by
OpenAI
was hunted by
Cristina Bunea
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on September 23rd, 2022.
OpenAI
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 64 users. It first launched on December 11th, 2015.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
-
Report