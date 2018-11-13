Whimsical Sticky Notes is a visual project management tool designed for effective communication.
It's like physical stickies but collaborative and limitless. Great for Kanban, Affinity Mapping, Lean Canvas, Story Mapping etc.
How we manage our projects with Sticky NotesI used to think of project management as a necessary evil. Necessary? For sure. But evil? The problem was all the bullshit that often plagues project management. Complex tools, convoluted processes, wasteful meetings. Over the years I learned the secret. Good project management is good communication. Everything else is a distraction.
Kaspars DancisMakerPro@k7d · ceo @ Whimsical
Hey folks! Here’s the deal. We are fans of lightweight project management (think Kanban) but couldn't quite find a tool that made us happy. That’s why we built Whimsical Sticky Notes. 1. It's a visual project management tool that doesn't compromise on basics. For example you can attach rich text descriptions, images, and checklists to cards. 2. It's simple, fast, and kind of fun. 3. It's great even for bigger projects where other tools like Trello become cumbersome. We have been running our own product development on Sticky Notes for a couple months now and it has been a blast. Curious to hear what y’all think. Enjoy! -Kaspars
