This is the latest launch from Whimsical
See Whimsical’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Whimsical AI: Text-to-flowchart
Whimsical AI: Text-to-flowchart
Translate ideas into flowcharts in seconds
Make your workflow faster with Whimsical AI: Text-to-flowchart | Create user flows in seconds | Share process flows with your team | Remove mental blocks and find solutions
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
Whimsical
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Whimsical
Communicate visually at the speed of thought
174
reviews
718
followers
Follow for updates
Whimsical AI: Text-to-flowchart by
Whimsical
was hunted by
Kaspars Dancis
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kaspars Dancis
and
Daniel Compton
. Featured on July 6th, 2023.
Whimsical
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 163 users. It first launched on February 15th, 2018.
Upvotes
38
Comments
2
