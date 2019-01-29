Reviews
LevonMakerPro@levon377 · Founder, Zeroqode & Bubblewits
Hello Product Hunters 👋 , 🤔 How many times did you endure the pain of needing to send a quick WhatsApp message to inquire about a classified ad or to arrange a job interview, but felt like you have to go through the struggle of saving the number in your contact list before you send a message? Even though it might be the first and last time you would contact that person. 🤯 I know, right? ⏱️ I have been finding myself in this situation pretty often lately. So, to save my time, and that of all WhatsApp users who go through the same struggle we launched this tool — a super easy way to WhatsApp a phone number which is not in your contact list. 📲 Just access WhatsApp Quick Messages from your mobile device or desktop, enter the number you want to text and click “send message”. The tool will automatically re-direct you to a new WhatsApp window ready for you to type your text and click send! 💬 I hope this tool is helpful for all of you out here too. Looking forward to hear your thoughts about this solution. Thanks 💗 Levon @ Zeroqode
