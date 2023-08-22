Products
This is the latest launch from Whatfix
See Whatfix’s previous launch →
Whatfix Comments
Whatfix Comments
Add comments and collaborate anywhere on the web.
Transform any webpage into a collaborative space. Instantly add contextual comments, tag teammates, and share insights. Inspired by Google Docs, but for the entire web.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
by
Whatfix
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Whatfix
Scalable success with software
5
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Whatfix Comments by
Whatfix
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Pallav Maheshwari
,
Anshul Gurbaxani
,
Vinay Rajpurohit
,
PUNIT SHARMA
and
Samvit Majumdar
. Featured on August 23rd, 2023.
Whatfix
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on November 16th, 2014.
Upvotes
25
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
