  1. Home
  2.  → Welder

Welder

Easiest way to record high-quality content remotely

#3 Product of the DayToday
Welder is the easiest way to produce high-quality content remotely. Create a session, invite your guest and start recording. All in your browser.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Johan Cutych
Maker
Product manager and designer
What’s up, ProductHunters? Long time no see! I am soo pumped to introduce Welder to the community. We created Welder so everyone can create valuable content without sacrificing the quality as we truly believe that making remote interviews is the easiest way to produce content for your brand. Just grab a beer 🍺, invite someone interesting to a Welder call 🔗, hit record and get separate audio & video (up to 4k) tracks in high-quality from each participant thanks to the local recording system 🎥 💥 Boom! You produced amazing content! 💥 I am so curious to hear your feedback and see the content you are going to produce with our tool!
Upvote (7)
Share
Jordan SUCCAR
Maker
Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
Well, more than using a pretty cool product, if you had one thing to do today, is watching the video 😃
Upvote (4)
Share
Vah Kharian
This look nice! Well done @jordansuccar
Upvote (3)
Share
Jordan SUCCAR
Maker
Co-founder & CEO @ Sponseasy - Clapp
@iamvah thank you, it's a team job!
Upvote
Share
Arthur CarayonDesigner
I see a huge opportunity for a journalist! Quality and the ease of recording without any installation should make this product a hit! Well done guys
Upvote (3)
Share
Johan Cutych
Maker
Product manager and designer
@arthurcarayon Exactly, thanks for the kind words! There is a big challenge for many industries that were used to make a lot of content on spot and are forced to be remote now. Journalists, video productions, podcasting studios, event organizers, castings...
Upvote
Share
Leonid GoncharovCEO Anticafé
Looks cool! May be useful for our clients
Upvote (3)
Share
Johan Cutych
Maker
Product manager and designer
@leonid_goncharov Happy to hear that Leonid! Yeah we see quite some interest from Co-working that are accommodating to the remote world.
Upvote
Share