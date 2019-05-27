Browse >800 web app screenshots for free - get inspired on your next design, app or project!
- Organized into categories
- Retina quality (with scroll)
- Screenshots from behind paywall/signup
- Save your favourite
Calum MooreMaker@calum_moore · Entrepreneur, developer and technologist
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first ever launch on Product Hunt - I’ve basically had massive launch-fear ALL MY LIFE and so I decided to force myself to launch 1 product every week (https://1productaweek.com) - I need to face this head on 😬. Webframe [week 1] is a free tool for designers, developers and hackers to get inspiration from the internets top web apps. Whenever I start a new project, I always look for inspiration from other sites (no point re-inventing the wheel), but getting screenshots of the internals of web apps often means you have to signup, hand over credit card details and accept being spammed forever more. ✅ Browse >800 screenshots from the best designed web apps (will add more each week) ✅ Retina quality (with scrolling), makes it feel like you’re on the original page ✅ View screenshots from behind signup/paywalls (i.e. no to hand over your e-mail and get spammed to oblivion 😅) ✅ Save a collection of your favorite designs I built this over 5 days and documented the design and dev process - so if you’re interested in how I did it check out https://1productaweek.com 👍🏽 🎉 If you’d like to be featured on the site, put your website in the comments below! 🎉
