Presto

A new way to create beautiful and intuitive how-to guides

Create intuitive how-to guides that quickly resolve customer support tickets. Easily organize a series of screenshots and video walk throughs that you can instantly share with your customers.
Ashok RajuMaker@ashok_raju
Hi everyone! Excited to post my first ever product on ProductHunt :). I created this tool because I personally kept having to share how-to's, product demos and explainers with several people over email. I realized I was doing the same thing over and over: create a step by step guide with text, images and videos. So I built a tool that made this process super easy. To see how it works, here's a product demo of how you would create a product demo (inception!) on Presto: https://www.getpresto.co/s/seDSw... And here's an example product demo for slack: https://www.getpresto.co/s/keH46...
Vig Shetty@vig_shetty1
Love it. Great idea and design!
