Mobbin is a hand-picked collection of latest design patterns from mobile apps that reflect the best in design. Over 150 apps and 8,000 patterns (screenshots from iPhone X) are currently available on the platform. Get instant results through our comprehensive filter & search functions and save your favorite patterns into your own libraries.
Jiho Lim - Design Technologist based in Singapore
Thank you so much @mengto for hunting Mobbin! Hey Product Hunt! I’m Jiho, a college student from Singapore who designs & develops mobile apps and I am truly excited to launch Mobbin on PH after running it for a few months :) Mobbin is a hand-picked collection of the latest design patterns from mobile apps that reflect the best in design. I have hand-picked over 150 apps and 8,000 patterns (screenshots from iPhone X) from app stores of different countries, not just the US. For example, I have put up great apps like Timetree, ofo and Tik Tok which are designed and created in Asian countries. I understand there are some great mobile patterns resource sites already available but I realized that most of them are pretty outdated and they focus mostly on filtering by patterns such as calendar, coach marks and profile etc. Mobbin extends the functionality by letting you filter screenshots by the elements they contain (e.g. switches, bottom sheets and buttons etc) and you can also filter apps by app categories such as social networking, travel and etc which can be useful when you just want to find out the best designed apps in each category and get inspiration at the very beginning of design phase. In addition, you can create your own libraries to collect your favourite patterns and export them in PNGs (PRO feature)! Lastly, I have a great deal for those who want to try out PRO features - Apply the promo code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout to enjoy 30% off! Would love to hear any questions & feedback! Cheers!
Mathias Adam - Senior Design at @Balckpills
@mengto @jiholim Honestly, I design interfaces everyday. Mobbin is the best way to browse between ux/ui patterns.
Liau Jian Jie - Software developer from Singapore
@jiholim Congratulations on the launch! Looks amazing as always! 🙌
