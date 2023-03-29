Products
Home
→
Product
→
Webflow Pack for Coda
Webflow Pack for Coda
Webflow collections and e-commerce data in sync with Coda
🚀 Introducing the Webflow Pack! 🌐 🔄 Sync collection schemas & items with Coda ✅ Effortlessly create, update & delete items with actions 📦 Easily manage SKU inventories 🔥 Automate webhooks & form submissions to Coda 👤 Manage site users
Launched in
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
,
Database
by
Webflow Pack for Coda
About this launch
Webflow Pack for Coda
Webflow collections and e-commerce data in sync with Coda
Webflow Pack for Coda by
Webflow Pack for Coda
was hunted by
Leandro Zubrezki
in
E-Commerce
,
No-Code
,
Database
. Made by
Leandro Zubrezki
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Webflow Pack for Coda
is not rated yet. This is Webflow Pack for Coda's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
10
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#256
