Web Stories by Google

Web Stories bring a familiar full-screen, tappable story format to the wide audience of the web. Now it's even easier for creators to create and publish Web Stories with the new Web Stories for WordPress plugin.
Adithya Shreshti
Hunter
Growth & NoCode Catalyst
Google's own Web Strories is out of beta and officially available now. Create stories that show case your content in a visual way without crazy coding. Read more here: https://www.blog.google/web-crea...
Christoph PaterokFounder Webstories.Agency
Coding a Web Story "by hand" can be really time intensive. Love the simple UI of this Plugin.
Simon Gabriel
Oooh. This looks very interesting. I'm a UX Designer for an interior brand, I really think this would be very inspirational on site. I'm trying to visualise it on our ecom website and having a difficult time though as there are no examples I can see of the end result (all screenshots are of the tool). How does this work on desktop etc? Would be great if you had a link of a finished story on the web. Great work!
Simon Gabriel
Forgive me, I found the https://wp.stories.google/ link and it has an example! However, launching the story here on Desktop seems buggy? Maybe it's me but it opens and plays fine, but then I can't seem to dismiss it
