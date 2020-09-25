Web Stories by Google

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Adithya Shreshti
Hunter
Growth & NoCode Catalyst
Google's own Web Strories is out of beta and officially available now. Create stories that show case your content in a visual way without crazy coding. Read more here: https://www.blog.google/web-crea...
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
Coding a Web Story "by hand" can be really time intensive. Love the simple UI of this Plugin.
ShareReport
Upvote (1)
Oooh. This looks very interesting. I'm a UX Designer for an interior brand, I really think this would be very inspirational on site. I'm trying to visualise it on our ecom website and having a difficult time though as there are no examples I can see of the end result (all screenshots are of the tool). How does this work on desktop etc? Would be great if you had a link of a finished story on the web. Great work!
UpvoteShareReport
Forgive me, I found the https://wp.stories.google/ link and it has an example! However, launching the story here on Desktop seems buggy? Maybe it's me but it opens and plays fine, but then I can't seem to dismiss it
UpvoteShareReport