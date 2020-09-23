Waveform Maker by Kapwing

discussion
Julia Enthoven
Hi Hunters 👋🏼 We're back with a new waveform feature to serve the audio creators in Kapwing's community: comedians, musicians, voice actors, podcasters, and more. 🔊 Creators asked us for a way to make "audiograms," a visual representation of an audio track. So, we added waveform support under "Elements" tab. Once you make a waveform for your audio or video file, you can change the color, size, and styles of the waveform to match your brand. Use waveforms with Kapwing's other tools in Kapwing's Studio: automatic subtitles, resizing, scenes, layout design, watermarks, YouTube URLs, and more. As always, it's designed so that you don't need any tutorials to get started 😻 What do you think about the UX? Let us know if you have ideas for improvement or extension 👇🏼 ~Get wavy with us~ Made with love, Team Kapwing
