Wasps
Wasps
AI code review in your IDE
Wasps is an AI code review tool in your IDE that helps you with context-aware review feedback as you write your code. It's like Grammarly, but for code. Created by the Gitsecure team, it makes your development workflow more efficient and enjoyable.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Wasps
About this launch
Wasps
AI code review in your IDE.
Wasps by
Wasps
was hunted by
Daniel Adeboye
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Daniel Adeboye
. Featured on July 19th, 2024.
Wasps
is not rated yet. This is Wasps's first launch.
