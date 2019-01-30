Wanna Kicks
Try On and shop footwear in AR!
#5 Product of the DayToday
Wanna Kicks allows people to try-on shoes in augmented reality.
The app’s premise is simple: users use the smartphone camera to focus on their feet.
We believe that such technology will help both users and businesses. AR try-on helps to visualize the sneakers before they are delivered to the buyer's door.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple UI, a wide range of sneakers (even Lidskye ones! 🇧🇾), my friend's dog could try on shoes :)Cons:
maybe, add there more brands?
I think that's the future of e-commerce for big brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok. Looking forward to a similar app for clothes!Veronika Lindorenko has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Amazing technology to try!Cons:
More work on accuracy, it is a good already, but it is a possible to improve!
Good Luck to Team! We need more products like that!Aleksej Gubarev has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Dmitry Kurilo@dmitry_kurilo · Engineer @ Facebook
This is the best app for sneakers AR on the market. Hoping to see more collabs and styles in the future. Congrats on the launch, team!
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@dmitry_kurilo Thanks Dmitry! We'll gradually add more new releases 😉
Sergey ArkhangelskyMaker@sergey_arkhangelskiy
Gabriel, thank you for hunting Wanna Kicks! Hi there, I’m Sergey, the CEO at WANNABY. Before joining WANNABY, I was an engineer at Google Search Ranking team in Mountain View, CA. Wanna Kicks allows people to try-on and buy sneakers in augmented reality. With our technology, people can try on footwear with just a smartphone camera and AR. We decided to create a technology for tracking feet and create a product that works realistically and involves people in AR shoes try-on. Our application is free for users. We would like to analyze and understand how AR helps users to make the right choice and order the product that they really like. We’d appreciate your feedback!
Gabriel LoftusHunter@gloftus1 · Product Manager at Facebook
@sergey_arkhangelskiy - this is really awesome. Props to the team! Side note - i'm currently redecorating my apartment.. and "Wanna Furniture" would really come in handy around now. 🙃
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@sergey_arkhangelskiy @gloftus1 Thanks for hunting Gabriel! We're working on fashion — so can't promise Furniture yet ;) But Wanna Kicks will definitely improve, adding newest kicks!
Gabriel LoftusHunter@gloftus1 · Product Manager at Facebook
@alexander_nevedovsky - ok :( - i guess i'll have to buy (before i try) my sofa and wallpaper this time!
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@gloftus1 Well there's an Ikea app with AR ;) But it's just using ARKit — contrary to us.
Aleh Tsikhanau@ethnoza · Product designer & entrepreneur
Good job!
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@ethnoza Thanks Aleh!
Ivan Uvarov@ivan_uvarov · Product designer at
Wow! Thats future. Congratulations to you!
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@ivan_uvarov Thanks Ivan!
