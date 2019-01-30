Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Wanna Kicks

Wanna Kicks

Try On and shop footwear in AR!

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday

Wanna Kicks allows people to try-on shoes in augmented reality.

The app’s premise is simple: users use the smartphone camera to focus on their feet.

We believe that such technology will help both users and businesses. AR try-on helps to visualize the sneakers before they are delivered to the buyer's door.

Around the web
Wanna Kicks, a new AR app from Wannaby, lets you virtually "try on" your next pair of kicksWannaby, a startup out of Belarus that is building "AR commerce" experiences, has launched a beta of its latest app, which aims to make it easier to find the perfect sneakers. Dubbed "Wanna Kicks," the iOS app uses augmented reality to let you "try on" various pa...
TechCrunch

Reviews

Anton Shauchenka
Gabriel Loftus
Dmitry Kurilo
 +16 reviews
View all 2 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Veronika Lindorenko
    Veronika LindorenkoMarketing Manager, OneSoil
    Pros: 

    Simple UI, a wide range of sneakers (even Lidskye ones! 🇧🇾), my friend's dog could try on shoes :)

    Cons: 

    maybe, add there more brands?

    I think that's the future of e-commerce for big brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok. Looking forward to a similar app for clothes!

    Veronika Lindorenko has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
  • Aleksej Gubarev
    Aleksej GubarevHaxus.com
    Pros: 

    Amazing technology to try!

    Cons: 

    More work on accuracy, it is a good already, but it is a possible to improve!

    Good Luck to Team! We need more products like that!

    Aleksej Gubarev has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Gabriel Loftus
Gabriel Loftus
Makers
Sergey Arkhangelsky
Sergey Arkhangelsky
Arseny Kravchenko
Arseny Kravchenko
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander Nevedovsky
Darya Sesitskaya
Darya Sesitskaya
Yury Melnichek
Yury Melnichek
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Dmitry Kurilo
Dmitry Kurilo@dmitry_kurilo · Engineer @ Facebook
This is the best app for sneakers AR on the market. Hoping to see more collabs and styles in the future. Congrats on the launch, team!
Upvote (4)·
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@dmitry_kurilo Thanks Dmitry! We'll gradually add more new releases 😉
Upvote (1)·
Sergey Arkhangelsky
Sergey ArkhangelskyMaker@sergey_arkhangelskiy
Gabriel, thank you for hunting Wanna Kicks! Hi there, I’m Sergey, the CEO at WANNABY. Before joining WANNABY, I was an engineer at Google Search Ranking team in Mountain View, CA. Wanna Kicks allows people to try-on and buy sneakers in augmented reality. With our technology, people can try on footwear with just a smartphone camera and AR. We decided to create a technology for tracking feet and create a product that works realistically and involves people in AR shoes try-on. Our application is free for users. We would like to analyze and understand how AR helps users to make the right choice and order the product that they really like. We’d appreciate your feedback!
Upvote (3)·
Gabriel Loftus
Gabriel LoftusHunter@gloftus1 · Product Manager at Facebook
@sergey_arkhangelskiy - this is really awesome. Props to the team! Side note - i'm currently redecorating my apartment.. and "Wanna Furniture" would really come in handy around now. 🙃
Upvote (2)·
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@sergey_arkhangelskiy @gloftus1 Thanks for hunting Gabriel! We're working on fashion — so can't promise Furniture yet ;) But Wanna Kicks will definitely improve, adding newest kicks!
Upvote (1)·
Gabriel Loftus
Gabriel LoftusHunter@gloftus1 · Product Manager at Facebook
@alexander_nevedovsky - ok :( - i guess i'll have to buy (before i try) my sofa and wallpaper this time!
Upvote (1)·
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@gloftus1 Well there's an Ikea app with AR ;) But it's just using ARKit — contrary to us.
Upvote ·
Aleh Tsikhanau
Aleh Tsikhanau@ethnoza · Product designer & entrepreneur
Good job!
Upvote (2)·
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@ethnoza Thanks Aleh!
Upvote ·
Ivan Uvarov
Ivan Uvarov@ivan_uvarov · Product designer at
Wow! Thats future. Congratulations to you!
Upvote (2)·
Alexander Nevedovsky
Alexander NevedovskyMaker@alexander_nevedovsky
@ivan_uvarov Thanks Ivan!
Upvote ·